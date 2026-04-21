The Auburn Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 40th concert season with "A Musical Journey Across the Centuries" on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. Conducted by Victor Vallo Jr., this family-friendly concert features a montage of musical compositions spanning from the 18th to the 21st century, as well as a special introduction by guest composer Diane Jones.

Event Details

When: Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. Where: The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021

The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021 Admission: Free; general admission (donations are greatly appreciated)

Featured Program

"Also sprach Zarathustra" – Strauss

"Brandenburg Sinfonia" – Bach

"Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525" – Mozart

"Nessun dorma" from Turandot – Puccini

– Puccini "American Salute" – Gould

"Festive Overture, Op. 96" – Shostakovich

"Symphony No. 5, Op. 67 (Finale)" – Beethoven

"Ruby" – A commissioned work by guest composer Diane Jones

Additional Information