A Musical Journey Across the Centuries
A Musical Journey Across the Centuries
The Auburn Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 40th concert season with "A Musical Journey Across the Centuries" on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. Conducted by Victor Vallo Jr., this family-friendly concert features a montage of musical compositions spanning from the 18th to the 21st century, as well as a special introduction by guest composer Diane Jones.
Event Details
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.
- Where: The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021
- Admission: Free; general admission (donations are greatly appreciated)
Featured Program
- "Also sprach Zarathustra" – Strauss
- "Brandenburg Sinfonia" – Bach
- "Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525" – Mozart
- "Nessun dorma" from Turandot – Puccini
- "American Salute" – Gould
- "Festive Overture, Op. 96" – Shostakovich
- "Symphony No. 5, Op. 67 (Finale)" – Beethoven
- "Ruby" – A commissioned work by guest composer Diane Jones
Additional Information
- Performers: Auburn Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Victor Vallo Jr.
- Website & Social Media: Visit the Auburn Symphony Orchestra website or the Auburn Symphony Orchestra Facebook Page for more details.
The REV/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Auburn Symphony Orchestra
auburnsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com
The REV/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse
6877 E Lake RoadAuburn, New York 13021
(315) 255-1305
tickets@therevtheatre.com