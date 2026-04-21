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A Musical Journey Across the Centuries

A Musical Journey Across the Centuries

The Auburn Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 40th concert season with "A Musical Journey Across the Centuries" on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. Conducted by Victor Vallo Jr., this family-friendly concert features a montage of musical compositions spanning from the 18th to the 21st century, as well as a special introduction by guest composer Diane Jones.

Event Details

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.
  • Where: The REV Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021
  • Admission: Free; general admission (donations are greatly appreciated)

Featured Program

  • "Also sprach Zarathustra" – Strauss
  • "Brandenburg Sinfonia" – Bach
  • "Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525" – Mozart
  • "Nessun dorma" from Turandot – Puccini
  • "American Salute" – Gould
  • "Festive Overture, Op. 96" – Shostakovich
  • "Symphony No. 5, Op. 67 (Finale)" – Beethoven
  • "Ruby" – A commissioned work by guest composer Diane Jones

Additional Information

The REV/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Auburn Symphony Orchestra
auburnsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com
https://auburnsymphonyorchestra.com/
The REV/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse
6877 E Lake Road
Auburn, New York 13021
(315) 255-1305
tickets@therevtheatre.com
https://therevtheatre.com/