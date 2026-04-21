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A Musical Journey with Astha Shukla

A Musical Journey with Astha Shukla

A soulful evening of light Indian classical music, ghazals, and Bollywood songs.

Renowned vocalist Astha Shukla will be accompanied by 3 musicians: Rohan Prabhudesai on Harmonium, Suresh Ramaswamy on Tabla and Chirag Dixit on Sarangi.

ICRCC
Students: $10; ICRCC Members: $20; Non-members: $30. Sponsors $100 and 2 complimentary tickets.
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

India Community Religious and Cultural Center
shridevi@icrcc.org
https://icrcc.org/
ICRCC
1990 Meadowbrook Drive
Syracuse, New York 13224
ckmohan@syr.edu
https://icrcc.org/