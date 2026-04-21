A Musical Journey with Astha Shukla
A Musical Journey with Astha Shukla
A soulful evening of light Indian classical music, ghazals, and Bollywood songs.
Renowned vocalist Astha Shukla will be accompanied by 3 musicians: Rohan Prabhudesai on Harmonium, Suresh Ramaswamy on Tabla and Chirag Dixit on Sarangi.
ICRCC
Students: $10; ICRCC Members: $20; Non-members: $30. Sponsors $100 and 2 complimentary tickets.
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
India Community Religious and Cultural Center
shridevi@icrcc.org