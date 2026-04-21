A Very Merry Radio Hour

Off The Dock Chamber Festival's annual holiday celebration, designed in the spirit of a classic live radio broadcast.

Music, literature, and holiday warmth come together in a series of dynamic vignettes. Costumed actors from Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles bring Victorian charm to the stage through theatrical readings and comedy sketches, while a special instrumental ensemble and vocal soloists perform arrangements of beloved classical masterworks (The Nutcracker Suite and more!) and traditional holiday favorites. The program includes the world premiere of a commissioned musical setting of Clement C. Moore's "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by local composer Sean Penzo.

A holiday celebration for audiences of all generations.

Before the show, 5:00-7:00 p.m.: hot chocolate and coffee from The Giving Bean outside the church; 10% of their sales support Off The Dock.