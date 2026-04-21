Afternoon tea and trivia
Afternoon tea and trivia
Join us for Afternoon Tea & Trivia at the Macsherry Library on August 8, 2026, 2-3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and includes tea, finger sandwiches & sweets. Come test your trivia knowledge and enjoy Tea time. Call 315-482-2241 for reservations or stop by 112 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY .
Macsherry Library
$25 pp
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Macsherry Library
(315) 482-2241
alblib@ncls.org
Macsherry Library
112 Walton St.Alexandria Bay, New York 13607
315-482-2241
ccunningham@ncls.org