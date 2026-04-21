An Evening with Ordinary Elephant

Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. Location: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y.

Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door on the day of the show. Purchase tickets online via Eventbrite.

$20 in advance; $25 at the door on the day of the show. Purchase tickets online via Eventbrite. Performers: Folk duo Ordinary Elephant (Crystal and Pete Damore).

About the Event: Folk duo Ordinary Elephant, featuring married couple Crystal and Pete Damore, brings their ongoing national tour to central New York. Known for character-driven storytelling, the duo's sound is driven by vocal harmonies, banjo, guitar, and octave mandolin.

The pair earned the 2017 International Folk Music Award for Artist of the Year following their breakout album, "Before I Go." Their follow-up release, "Honest," was hailed by the Associated Press as "one of the best Americana albums of the year," and their self-titled album earned Folk Alliance International nominations for 2024 IFMA Album of the Year and 2025 Artist of the Year.

For more information, visit the Ordinary Elephant official website or the Night Eagle Cafe website.