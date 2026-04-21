An Evening with Squirrel Nut Zippers: Christmas Caravan

From Hot to the Holidays: Squirrel Nut Zippers keep the 30th anniversary celebration going with their festive Christmas Caravan tour.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers return with their beloved Christmas Caravan Tour, bringing a festive blend of vintage jazz, New Orleans swing, folk traditions, and holiday spirit to audiences nationwide. Following a successful year celebrating the 30th anniversary of their platinum-certified breakthrough album Hot with a special anniversary tour, the band continues the celebration by bringing their singular musical magic to the holiday season.

Part holiday spectacular, part musical time machine, the Christmas Caravan combines seasonal classics, fan-favorite selections from the band’s acclaimed Christmas Caravan album, and highlights from the Squirrel Nut Zippers’ celebrated catalog. From heartwarming ballads and spirited sing-alongs to rollicking dance numbers, the show creates an atmosphere that feels equally at home beneath twinkling Christmas lights and inside a lively Prohibition-era speakeasy.