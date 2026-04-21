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An Evening With Sydney Irving

An Evening With Sydney Irving

Sydney Irving's only area concert featuring both acoustic and full band sets!

Sydney is an emerging artist on a trajectory that makes us lucky to have the opportunity to secure a concert with her before her inevitable move to much larger venues, towns and cities. Having attained her highly deserved musicianship and songwriting credit at the age of 21 makes her all the more remarkable.

Her major label debut speaks volumes for an emerging artist with a creative vision beyond her years. Going to an intimate concert by an artist destined to play much bigger concerts is a very special experience. This night will be one of them! In addition to original songs from her three albums, Irving will also mix in her impressive takes on classic songs by some of her favorite musicians. Don't miss out. Get tickets now!

Unity Hall 101 Vanderkemp Ave. Barneveld, NY
$25 Members $30 Non Members
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 0026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unity Hall Foundation
https://unityhall.com

Artist Group Info

Sydney Irving
Unity Hall 101 Vanderkemp Ave. Barneveld, NY
101 Vanderkemp Ave.
Barneveld, New York 13304
315-520-8231
unityhallfoundation@gmail.com
https://unityhall.com