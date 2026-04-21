Presented by The Night Eagle Café at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley join John Doyle for a rare U.S. tour this December. "An Irish Christmas" weaves together beloved carols, favorite traditional tunes and airs, and newly composed seasonal songs and stories from three of Irish music’s most highly regarded performers.

Event Details

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Location: First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca, NY 14850

First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca, NY 14850 Tickets: $30 in advance; $35 at the door — Purchase tickets on Eventbrite

$30 in advance; $35 at the door — Purchase tickets on Eventbrite Presenter: The Night Eagle Café website

The Night Eagle Café website Venue Inquiries: Contact Susan Murphy at info@nighteaglecafe.org or 845-270-0441

Featured Performers

John Doyle: Name many of the most notable recordings or performers in Irish music, and it is a fair bet John Doyle had something to do with them — a veritable who's who of the greatest names in the genre. Few artists are more respected in Irish music or more in demand in the studio, as a songwriter and as a performer. Visit John Doyle's official website.

Name many of the most notable recordings or performers in Irish music, and it is a fair bet John Doyle had something to do with them — a veritable who's who of the greatest names in the genre. Few artists are more respected in Irish music or more in demand in the studio, as a songwriter and as a performer. Visit John Doyle's official website. Mick McAuley: An Irish musician, composer and songwriter who has recorded and toured internationally for many years. While his music is rooted firmly in the Irish tradition, he has been part of a movement pushing musical boundaries to bring Irish music to a wider, more diverse global audience. Visit Mick McAuley's official website.

An Irish musician, composer and songwriter who has recorded and toured internationally for many years. While his music is rooted firmly in the Irish tradition, he has been part of a movement pushing musical boundaries to bring Irish music to a wider, more diverse global audience. Visit Mick McAuley's official website. Cathie Ryan: For over 35 years, across multiple studio recordings, musical collaborations and awards, Cathie Ryan has been in the vanguard of Irish music. She sings with luminous clarity and has a gift for unearthing gems from the Irish and American song traditions alongside her own originals. The Los Angeles Times calls her “one of the leading voices in Celtic music.” Visit Cathie Ryan's official website.

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