Art of an Engineer: Habitat for Humanity Benefit
Art of an Engineer: Habitat for Humanity Benefit
Local artist and 10-year volunteer William R. Klimley is selling his 3D-printed artwork to benefit Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. Over the past six years, Klimley has transitioned from design engineer to artist, designing and printing more than 350 unique vessels on his home 3D printer. All proceeds from his artwork sales will directly support Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.
Event Details:
- Artist: William R. Klimley
- Dates: Aug. 29 and 30, 2026
- Location: Indoors at the M&T Bank Clothesline Art & Fine Craft Festival (look for the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity booth)
- Beneficiary: 100% of sales go to Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity
- More Information: Learn more on the M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival website.
M & T Bank Clothesline Art & Fine Craft Festival
$5.00
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Greater Rochester Habitat For Humanity
585-546-1470
Habitat@GRHabitat.org
Artist Group Info
William R. Klimley
wrk3308@gmail.com
M & T Bank Clothesline Art & Fine Craft Festival
500 University Ave.Rochester, New York 14607
585 276-8900
clothesline@MAG.Rochester.edu