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ARTSwego Performing Arts Series presents: Kings Return

ARTSwego Performing Arts Series presents: Kings Return

Dynamic and soothing four-piece vocal group Kings Return take pride in crafting a diverse yet supremely cohesive a cappella sound: the blend of their unique vocal timbres is so rich and so smooth that, at times, it sounds more like a full choir than four men. Drawn to the flexibility of a cappella music, they take full advantage of the genre-mixing aspects of the tradition. Their brand of R&B is entwined with free moments of jazz, soulful bursts of gospel, and bright touches of pop—all built on a solid, classical foundation. Composed of tenor Vaughn Faison, bass Gabe Kunda, tenor JE McKissic, and baritone Jamall Williams, the Dallas-based quartet has since captured the hearts of millions of fans in-person and online.

This performance will be opened by the Oswego High School Chamber Singers.

This project was made possible with support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst for change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County.

Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
$23 General Public; $18 SUNY Oswego Staff/Faculty/Retiree; $6 Student; FREE for SUNY Oswego Students
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTSwego
315-312-4581
artswego@oswego.edu
https://ww1.oswego.edu/artswego/
Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
B101 Tyler Hall
Oswego, New York 13126