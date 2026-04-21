August 2026 FOCUS Forum. Workforce in Motion: Aligning Talent, Opportunity, and Civic Engagement

Join FOCUS for a hybrid public forum exploring how Central New York is building and reshaping its workforce system, and what it means for residents, employers, and the broader civic community. Across the region, training programs, workforce development systems, and employers are working to respond to changing skill demands and evolving economic conditions. This conversation brings together ERIE21, CenterState CEO, and the Manufacturers Association (MACNY) to examine how these systems interact in practice; where alignment is happening, where gaps remain, and what it takes to translate training into sustainable opportunity. The discussion will focus on how workforce pipelines are formed and supported across education and industry, how employers communicate and adapt to talent needs, and how regional partnerships are shaping access to careers in a changing economy. Importantly, the forum will also highlight how residents can play an active civic role in this system, not only by preparing for opportunities, but by engaging with the policies, partnerships, and decisions that shape workforce development across Central New York. After opening remarks from our panel, the conversation moves to a moderated Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and discover ways to engage with local priorities and initiatives. This is a welcoming, respectful space for community members to learn, engage, and explore ways to be actively involved in shaping the civic life of Central New York.