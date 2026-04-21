Bring the Heat Demonstration | Chris Rochelle
Bring the Heat Demonstration | Chris Rochelle
July 30, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT
Amphitheater Hot Shop
Watch rockstar glassmaker Chris Rochelle work with fellow Hot Glass Team members to create a unique piece of his own design, reflecting his signature style.
Our demonstration series, Bring the Heat, shines a spotlight on the expert glassmakers from our Hot Glass Team, showcasing their creativity and expertise. During each livestream, Hot Glass Team artists will bring to life one of their personal designs.
This year, artwork made during our Bring the Heat series will be available for purchase exclusively in The Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass.
Corning Museum of Glass
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Corning Museum of Glass
6079375371
info@cmog.org
Corning Museum of Glass
1 Museum WayCorning , New York 14830
6079375371
info@cmog.org