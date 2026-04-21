Bring the Heat Demonstration | Eric Meek

July 16, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Amphitheater Hot Shop

Watch rockstar glassmaker Eric Meek work with fellow Hot Glass Team members to create a unique piece of his own design, reflecting his signature style.

Our demonstration series, Bring the Heat, shines a spotlight on the expert glassmakers from our Hot Glass Team, showcasing their creativity and expertise. During each livestream, Hot Glass Team artists will bring to life one of their personal designs.

This year, artwork made during our Bring the Heat series will be available for purchase exclusively in The Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass.