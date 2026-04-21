Bring the Heat Demonstration | Katie Hubbs
Bring the Heat Demonstration | Katie Hubbs
July 23, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT
Amphitheater Hot Shop
Watch rockstar glassmaker Katie Hubbs work with fellow Hot Glass Team members to create a unique piece of her own design, reflecting her signature style.
Our demonstration series, Bring the Heat, shines a spotlight on the expert glassmakers from our Hot Glass Team, showcasing their creativity and expertise. During each livestream, Hot Glass Team artists will bring to life one of their personal designs.
This year, artwork made during our Bring the Heat series will be available for purchase exclusively in The Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass.
The Corning Museum of Glass
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Corning Museum of Glass
6079375371
info@cmog.org
The Corning Museum of Glass
1 Museum WayCorning , New York 14830
6079375371
info@cmog.org