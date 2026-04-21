Bring the Heat Demonstration | Katie Hubbs

July 23, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Amphitheater Hot Shop

Watch rockstar glassmaker Katie Hubbs work with fellow Hot Glass Team members to create a unique piece of her own design, reflecting her signature style.

Our demonstration series, Bring the Heat, shines a spotlight on the expert glassmakers from our Hot Glass Team, showcasing their creativity and expertise. During each livestream, Hot Glass Team artists will bring to life one of their personal designs.

This year, artwork made during our Bring the Heat series will be available for purchase exclusively in The Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass.

