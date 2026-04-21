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Bring the Heat Demonstration | Tom Ryder

Bring the Heat Demonstration | Tom Ryder

July 9, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Amphitheater Hot Shop

Watch rockstar glassmaker Tom Ryder work with fellow Hot Glass Team members to create a unique piece of his own design, reflecting his signature style.

Our demonstration series, Bring the Heat, shines a spotlight on the expert glassmakers from our Hot Glass Team, showcasing their creativity and expertise. During each livestream, Hot Glass Team artists will bring to life one of their personal designs.

This year, artwork made during our Bring the Heat series will be available for purchase exclusively in The Shops at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Corning Museum of Glass
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Corning Museum of Glass
6079375371
info@cmog.org
https://www.cmog.org/
Corning Museum of Glass
1 Museum Way
Corning , New York 14830
6079375371
info@cmog.org
https://www.cmog.org/