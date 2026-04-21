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Cantrip at the Night Eagle Cafe on October 11

Cantrip at the Night Eagle Cafe on October 11

About the Performance: The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell, or piece of mischief — an apt description for the unexpected twists in the group's musical arrangements and their compelling musicianship. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar, and three rich voices blend to create a high-energy sound.

Echoes of traditional music from the '60s and '70s intermingle with elements of funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and klezmer. Cantrip originated from a session in Edinburgh nearly 20 years ago, quickly gaining attention and signing with Foot Stompin' Records. Following their debut album, "Silver" (2001), the band toured the U.S. and began self-producing subsequent records, including "Boneshaker" (2005) and "Piping the Fish" (2008).

After a hiatus, Cantrip redefined its sound on "The Crossing" (2016), followed by the live album "Cantrip Live" (2019) and their fifth studio release, "Undark", recorded live in Edinburgh with engineer Reuben Taylor. Band members Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald bring a distinct character to traditional and contemporary Celtic soundscapes.

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About the Venue The Night Eagle Cafe returns to Central New York for its 2026–2027 season, presented by Ken Millett and co-director Susan Murphy at its new home in the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall.

Night Eagle Cafe at the Lansing Area Performace Hall
$20 in advance, $25 at the door
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Night Eagle Cafe
845-270-0441
info@nighteaglecafe.org
https://nighteaglecafe.org

Artist Group Info

Cantrip
https://www.cantrip-music.com
Night Eagle Cafe at the Lansing Area Performace Hall
1004 Auburn Rd.
North Lansing, New York 13073
843-270-0441
info@nighteaglecafe.org
https://www.nighteaglecafe.org