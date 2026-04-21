Cantrip at the Night Eagle Cafe on October 11

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7–10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 7–10 p.m. Location: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, NY 13073

Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, NY 13073 Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite)

$20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite) Performers: Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald

Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald Websites: Cantrip Official Website | Night Eagle Productions

About the Performance: The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell, or piece of mischief — an apt description for the unexpected twists in the group's musical arrangements and their compelling musicianship. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar, and three rich voices blend to create a high-energy sound.

Echoes of traditional music from the '60s and '70s intermingle with elements of funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and klezmer. Cantrip originated from a session in Edinburgh nearly 20 years ago, quickly gaining attention and signing with Foot Stompin' Records. Following their debut album, "Silver" (2001), the band toured the U.S. and began self-producing subsequent records, including "Boneshaker" (2005) and "Piping the Fish" (2008).

After a hiatus, Cantrip redefined its sound on "The Crossing" (2016), followed by the live album "Cantrip Live" (2019) and their fifth studio release, "Undark", recorded live in Edinburgh with engineer Reuben Taylor. Band members Dan Houghton, Jon Bews, Alasdair White, and Eric McDonald bring a distinct character to traditional and contemporary Celtic soundscapes.

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About the Venue The Night Eagle Cafe returns to Central New York for its 2026–2027 season, presented by Ken Millett and co-director Susan Murphy at its new home in the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall.

