Join the SUNY Oswego Music Department for the final choirs concert of the semester! This annual tradition brings the Oswego choirs to the unparalleled acoustics of St. Mary of the Assumption church for an evening of truly outstanding music. This year, the concert will feature Handel's Messiah, a great musical work from the Baroque era.

Featuring: Oswego Festival Chorus, Oswego State Singers, The Laker Chorale, Oswego High School Chamber Singers, with guest solos and orchestra.

Conducted by: Ben May

This concert is free and open to all; St. Mary of the Assumption Church can be found at 103 W. 7th Street, Oswego, NY 13126.