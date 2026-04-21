Clear Path for Veterans 15th Annual Red, White & Blue BBQ Fundraiser

Clear Path for Veterans is celebrating 15 years of serving veterans, service members, and military families with its largest community fundraiser of the year. The 15th Annual Red, White & Blue BBQ will feature a signature BBQ dinner prepared in-house by the Clear Path Culinary Team, live music and dancing with The Soul Mine Band, signature cocktails, an expanded tasting tent showcasing veteran-owned businesses, canine demonstrations, and more. Proceeds support Clear Path for Veterans programs and services across central New York.