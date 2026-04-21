CNY Art Guild Fine Art Show & Artisan Market

The CNY Art Guild is hosting its Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market November 7 & 8, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Aspen House at Radisson in Baldwinsville. Admission and parking are free.

The event features local artists and artisans, as well as our 6×6 Artwork Fundraiser supporting the CNY Art Guild’s Annual High School Senior Art Show.