CNY Art Guild's Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market

The CNY Art Guild, Inc. invites the community to celebrate local art and support emerging artists at its Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market.

Event Details

Date & Time: Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Location: The Aspen House at Radisson, 8550 N. Entry Road, Baldwinsville

The Aspen House at Radisson, 8550 N. Entry Road, Baldwinsville Admission & Parking: Free

Event Highlights

6x6 Artwork Fundraiser: Attendees can purchase original 6-by-6-inch artworks donated by Guild members. Proceeds benefit the CNY Art Guild Annual High School Senior Art Show at the Edgewood Gallery in Syracuse.

Attendees can purchase original 6-by-6-inch artworks donated by Guild members. Proceeds benefit the CNY Art Guild Annual High School Senior Art Show at the Edgewood Gallery in Syracuse. Local Art & Crafts: Features original paintings, photography, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, fiber art, woodworking, and stone carvings by local artists.

For more information, email Todd Shear, vice president of the CNY Art Guild, Inc., at cnyartguildinc@gmail.com or visit the CNY Art Guild official website.