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CNY Art Guild's Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market

CNY Art Guild's Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market

The CNY Art Guild, Inc. invites the community to celebrate local art and support emerging artists at its Annual Fall Fine Art Show & Artisan Market.

Event Details

  • Date & Time: Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
  • Location: The Aspen House at Radisson, 8550 N. Entry Road, Baldwinsville
  • Admission & Parking: Free

Event Highlights

  • 6x6 Artwork Fundraiser: Attendees can purchase original 6-by-6-inch artworks donated by Guild members. Proceeds benefit the CNY Art Guild Annual High School Senior Art Show at the Edgewood Gallery in Syracuse.
  • Local Art & Crafts: Features original paintings, photography, mixed media, pottery, jewelry, fiber art, woodworking, and stone carvings by local artists.

For more information, email Todd Shear, vice president of the CNY Art Guild, Inc., at cnyartguildinc@gmail.com or visit the CNY Art Guild official website.

The Aspen House at Radisson
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

CNY Art Guild Inc.
cnyartguildinc@gmail.com
https://cnyartguild.org/

Artist Group Info

https://cnyartguild.org/
The Aspen House at Radisson
8550 N. Entry Road
Baldwinsville, New York 13027