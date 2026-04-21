Cornhole and Dart Tournament for Habitat for Humanity

Let's bring the community together and help the Oswego County chapter of Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program. Your support helps ensure safe environments and livable homes for local older adults in need. Proceeds from this event will help provide ramps, handrails, and other home repairs for seniors in our community.

Food will be available throughout the fundraiser at , featuring catering by Johnny's Roadside.

Cornhole Tournament

When: Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m.; tournament starts (bags fly) at noon.

Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m.; tournament starts (bags fly) at noon. Where: Washington Square Park, Oswego, NY 13126

Washington Square Park, Oswego, NY 13126 Cost: $20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout).

$20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout). Format: Blind-draw tournament featuring a four-round switcholio ending in a double elimination. There is a six-game guarantee.

Blind-draw tournament featuring a four-round switcholio ending in a double elimination. There is a six-game guarantee. Prizes: Cash payouts for first, second, and third place.

Cash payouts for first, second, and third place. Extras: An Airmail Challenge will be held for $5 per person (half to the fundraiser, half to the winner). 50/50 raffles will be running all day.

Dart Tournament