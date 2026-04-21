Cornhole and Dart Tournament for Habitat for Humanity
Cornhole and Dart Tournament for Habitat for Humanity
Let's bring the community together and help the Oswego County chapter of Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program. Your support helps ensure safe environments and livable homes for local older adults in need. Proceeds from this event will help provide ramps, handrails, and other home repairs for seniors in our community.
Food will be available throughout the fundraiser at , featuring catering by Johnny's Roadside.
Cornhole Tournament
- When: Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m.; tournament starts (bags fly) at noon.
- Where: Washington Square Park, Oswego, NY 13126
- Cost: $20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout).
- Format: Blind-draw tournament featuring a four-round switcholio ending in a double elimination. There is a six-game guarantee.
- Prizes: Cash payouts for first, second, and third place.
Extras: An Airmail Challenge will be held for $5 per person (half to the fundraiser, half to the winner). 50/50 raffles will be running all day.
Dart Tournament
- When: Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m.; tournament starts (darts fly) at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 28)
- Where: The Hole Sports Tavern, 157 E. 1st St., Oswego, NY 13126
- Cost: $20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout).
- Format: Cricket style, double elimination.
- Prizes: Cash payouts for first, second, and third place.
- Extras: 50/50 drawings and door prize raffles will be available.
Washington Square Park
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Hole Sports Tavern
Washington Square Park