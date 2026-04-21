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Cornhole and Dart Tournament for Habitat for Humanity

Event flyer for a charity fundraiser hosted by The Hole Sports Tavern benefiting Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place Program. The flyer details two events on Saturday, June 27, 2026: a Cornhole Tournament at Washington Square Park starting with sign-ups at 11 a.m., and a Dart Tournament at The Hole Sports Tavern starting with sign-ups at 6 p.m. Both tournaments cost $20 per person and feature cash payouts for top finishers, raffles, and food by Johnny's Roadside.

Cornhole and Dart Tournament for Habitat for Humanity

Let's bring the community together and help the Oswego County chapter of Habitat for Humanity's Aging in Place program. Your support helps ensure safe environments and livable homes for local older adults in need. Proceeds from this event will help provide ramps, handrails, and other home repairs for seniors in our community.

Food will be available throughout the fundraiser at , featuring catering by Johnny's Roadside.

Cornhole Tournament

  • When: Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m.; tournament starts (bags fly) at noon.
  • Where: Washington Square Park, Oswego, NY 13126
  • Cost: $20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout).
  • Format: Blind-draw tournament featuring a four-round switcholio ending in a double elimination. There is a six-game guarantee.
  • Prizes: Cash payouts for first, second, and third place.

  • Extras: An Airmail Challenge will be held for $5 per person (half to the fundraiser, half to the winner). 50/50 raffles will be running all day.

Dart Tournament

  • When: Saturday, June 27. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m.; tournament starts (darts fly) at 7 p.m. (Rain date: June 28)
  • Where: The Hole Sports Tavern, 157 E. 1st St., Oswego, NY 13126
  • Cost: $20 per person ($10 goes to Habitat for Humanity, $10 goes to the prize payout).
  • Format: Cricket style, double elimination.
  • Prizes: Cash payouts for first, second, and third place.
  • Extras: 50/50 drawings and door prize raffles will be available.
Washington Square Park
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Hole Sports Tavern
https://www.facebook.com/TheHoleoswegony/
Washington Square Park