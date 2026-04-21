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Cortland Coffeehouse PLUS presents JONATHAN OCHSHORN on Saturday, August 22, 7-9 p.m.

Cortland Coffeehouse PLUS presents JONATHAN OCHSHORN on Saturday, August 22, 7-9 p.m.

On Saturday, August 22, from 7-9 p.m., Cortland Coffeehouse PLUS presents Jonathan Ochshorn in concert. Cortland Coffeehouse PLUS features local musicians in a comfortable setting. Concerts usually last two hours, which includes a break to explore our book sale or purchase homemade refreshments. Suggested donation is $5 - $20. Doors open at 6:30. Please use the Elm Street entrance to the church; it's a few steps down to the coffeehouse venue.

Jonathan Ochshorn is a singer-songwriter and co-founder of the rock group, Rollo. His original compositions take a fresh look at life, love, art, architecture, politics and—increasingly—getting old. In addition to performing and recording music, Jonathan is also Professor Emeritus of architecture at Cornell University. Look for his writings and music videos at jonochshorn.com.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
Donations requested $5 - $20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
contact@uucortland.org
https://www.uucortland.org/

Artist Group Info

Jonathan Ochshorn
susan.sillywizard@gmail.com
https://jonochshorn.com/
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
3 Church Street
Cortland, New York 13045
6073452128
joaquinsantanalira@yahoo.com
https://www.uucortland.org/