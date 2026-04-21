Crys Matthews with Special Guest Heather Mae

Celebrate Pride at The Smith with an evening of fearless songwriting and powerful storytelling from Crys Matthews and special guest Heather Mae.

ABOUT CRYS MATTHEWS:

A troubadour of truth, Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. An award-winning, prolific lyricist and composer, Matthews blends Country, Americana, Folk, Blues, and Bluegrass into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies punctuated by honest, original lyrics. She is made for these times.

“A passionate and powerful blend of infectious Americana melodies and folky instrumentation, Matthews delivers her honest songwriting through a beautifully raw and unfiltered lens. Oozing soul, her voice bleeds with emotion and gratitude, while simple piano melodies and upbeat percussion fill you with appreciation and love for the people around us who fight for change.”

— Ear Milk

ABOUT HEATHER MAE:

Heather Mae isn’t just writing songs—she’s writing revolutions. A genre-defying artist-activist, she fuses the storytelling depth of folk, the grit of alternative rock, and the infectious hooks of indie pop to craft anthems for the outsiders, the survivors, and the seekers of radical joy. Her music is an unflinching mirror reflecting the raw realities of mental health, queer liberation, survivor empowerment, and the fight for justice.

