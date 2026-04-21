dance in the dirt-house: Reading by Patrick Lawler

dance in the dirt-house: A reading by author Patrick Lawler

Friday, May 29, 7:00 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica, NY

Patrick Lawler is the author of Conversations with Extinct Animals (Univ. Alabama Press, 2005), The Exhalation Therapist/Breathe a Wor(l)d (Tiger Bark Press, 2022), as well as six other books of poetry and fiction. He has been one of CNY’s most acclaimed poets for 4 decades. His poetry blends autobiography and social commentary with philosophical and theoretical concepts in innovative ways, yet his work remains accessible and often downright funny. The presentation is free and open to the public. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

