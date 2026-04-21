DJ Swiftie: TS Dance Party
DJ Swiftie: TS Dance Party
Bringing back all eras of Taylor Swift's lyrical wisdom, DJ Swiftie is going to make you feel like you're twenty-two and ready to party. Get amped to stay up until midnight because you'll be for-evermore enchanted by DJ Swiftie's full range of T.S.'s discography.
Auburn Public Theater
$22/per person
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Auburn Public Theater
3152536669
dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
Auburn Public Theater
8 Exchange StAuburn, New York 13021
3152536669