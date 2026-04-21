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Dolly and Oz Presents Solo Exhibition by Photographer Lyall Aston

Dolly and Oz Presents Solo Exhibition by Photographer Lyall Aston

Dolly and Oz Presents, a contemporary art gallery and lifestyle brand, is bringing its signature blend of art, culture and community to New York City for the first time with “Where We Gather Now.” The exhibition will feature pieces by fashion photographer Lyall Aston, known internationally for his emotionally rich and light-driven imagery. Aston fuses spontaneous natural light with cinematic editorial polish. His work moves fluidly between high-fashion editorial and intimate self-reflection. The exhibition will be on display September 16-20, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dolly and Oz Presents Pop-Up Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Lyall Aston
lyallaston@gmail.com
https://dollyandozpresents.com/collections/lyall-aston
Dolly and Oz Presents Pop-Up Gallery
2 Rivington St
New York, New York 10002
305-505-3805
dollyandoz@outlook.com
https://dollyandozpresents.com/blogs/events/nyc-where-we-are-now-limited-run-pop-up-exhibition-9-16-9-26-2026