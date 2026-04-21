Dolly and Oz Presents Solo Exhibition by Photographer Lyall Aston

Dolly and Oz Presents, a contemporary art gallery and lifestyle brand, is bringing its signature blend of art, culture and community to New York City for the first time with “Where We Gather Now.” The exhibition will feature pieces by fashion photographer Lyall Aston, known internationally for his emotionally rich and light-driven imagery. Aston fuses spontaneous natural light with cinematic editorial polish. His work moves fluidly between high-fashion editorial and intimate self-reflection. The exhibition will be on display September 16-20, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.