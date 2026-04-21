Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Mike Marshall
Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Mike Marshall
American music masters Edgar Meyer (bass) and Mike Marshall (mandolin) join together with George Meyer (violin) for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit!
Expect to hear works from the genre-bending Short Trip Home album of many years ago as well as new music written specifically for this tour.
Edgar’s son George is charting his own course in the musical world and represents the next generation of artists expressing their unique voices and perspective. He certainly has strong roots!
The Smith Opera House
$81.58, $61.08, $39.56
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 2 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org