Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens at the Hangar Theatre

Eileen Ivers & The Brigideens is the fiery new acoustic powerhouse female band formed and led by Grammy-award-winning, Emmy-nominated, 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Eileen Ivers. The group features critically acclaimed musicians and vocalists from the Celtic and Americana traditions. With The Brigideens, Ivers continues to produce her signature musical sound that led the L.A. Times to proclaim, “Ivers’ presentation was music with the kind of life and spirit that come together when talented artists from different backgrounds find the linkages that connect all forms of music.” Native New Yorkers: Caitlin Maloney on lead vocals, and Hilary Hawke on 5-string banjo, upright bass, clarinet, spoons, and vocals. Anna Colliton, a Chicago native, is a master of the Irish bodhran and adds cajon/percussion. From Maryland, guitarist and vocalist Colin Forhan plays tenor banjo and concertina.

