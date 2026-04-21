Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground is deeply rooted in and colored by traditional bluegrass, yet forward-leaning into a thoughtful modernity. This Boston-based quintet allies together some of the most athletic musical aces of the Northeast bluegrass scene: BB Bowness on banjo, Julian Pinelli on fiddle, Alex Rubin on guitar, Brittany Karlson on bass, led by mandolinist Ethan Setiawan. Fine Ground gives us something to really sink our teeth into.

Named "creative and virtuosic" by WBUR Boston and "one of the most formidable mandolinists of his generation" by The Bluegrass Situation, Setiawan is not short on accolades, having secured both the National Mandolin Championship and the RockyGrass Mandolin Championship. The award-winning bandleader has built an eclectic career spanning traditional bluegrass, Scottish folk music, classical repertoire, jazz, and original instrumental composition, but Fine Ground grew from a desire to return to the music that first inspired him.

Rather than simply retreading bluegrass's past, Fine Ground’s debut album, "Little Storms," reflects the heart of the tradition with fresh original compositions alongside songs from beloved contemporary folk artists. This new release brews together a musical collection that feels equally at home in the bluegrass canon and today's broader contemporary acoustic landscape.

Recorded at Dimension Sound Studios, "Little Storms" was recorded the way this dynamic band has always loved to make music together: live, in a room, listening and connecting to each other through the songs that move them. It is a truthful and moving portrait of the musical depth that only comes hand-in-hand with longtime friendship, collaboration, and love of craft. You can look forward to Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground’s debut record, "Little Storms," on Oct. 2, 2026. "Little Storms" was recorded by Dan Cardinal at Dimension Sound Studios, mixed by Setiawan, and mastered by Dave Glasser at Airshow Mastering.