Exhibition Opening Reception
Exhibition Opening Reception
Celebrate the opening of the Schweinfurth Art Center's 45th annual Quilts=Art=Quilts exhibition and HERD, a solo exhibition by Paula Kovarik. View 73 art quilts selected by jurors Victoria Findlay Wolfe and Fuzzy Mall from submissions around the world. Quilts=Art=Quilts award winners will be announced during the reception at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibitions remain on view through Jan. 3, 2027.
Schweinfurth Art Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schweinfurth Art Center
315-255-1553
info@schweinfurthartcenter.org
Schweinfurth Art Center
205 Genesee StAuburn, New York 13021
315.255.1553
anastasia@schweinfurthartcenter.org