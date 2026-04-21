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Exhibition Opening Reception

Exhibition Opening Reception

Celebrate the opening of the Schweinfurth Art Center's 45th annual Quilts=Art=Quilts exhibition and HERD, a solo exhibition by Paula Kovarik. View 73 art quilts selected by jurors Victoria Findlay Wolfe and Fuzzy Mall from submissions around the world. Quilts=Art=Quilts award winners will be announced during the reception at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibitions remain on view through Jan. 3, 2027.

Schweinfurth Art Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schweinfurth Art Center
315-255-1553
info@schweinfurthartcenter.org
https://www.myartcenter.org
Schweinfurth Art Center
205 Genesee St
Auburn, New York 13021
315.255.1553
anastasia@schweinfurthartcenter.org
https://www.myartcenter.org