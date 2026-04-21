"Facts, Narrative, and Violence in the ICE Age"
"Facts, Narrative, and Violence in the ICE Age"
Immigration researcher and writer Austin Kocher will be in Syracuse for a panel and discussion focused on understanding mass deportation efforts in upstate New York. Presented by the Syracuse Peace Council and the Workers' Center of Central New York, "Facts, Narrative, and Violence in the ICE Age" brings together researchers and local advocates to discuss current immigration enforcement trends.
Event Details:
- Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Doors open at 6 p.m.; talk starts at 7 p.m.
- Location: All Saints Parish Community Room, 1340 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse
- Speakers: Austin Kocher and Mina Aguilar (Workers' Center of Central New York)
- Emcee: Nausheen Husain
- Admission: Free and open to the public (light refreshments provided)
- Accessibility: Accessible venue; reporters are welcome
For complete event details, visit the Austin Kocher Substack Event Page.
All Saints Parish Community Room
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Syracuse Peace Council
315-472-5478
spc@peacecouncil.net
All Saints Parish Community Room
1340 Lancaster AveSyracuse, New York 13210