Immigration researcher and writer Austin Kocher will be in Syracuse for a panel and discussion focused on understanding mass deportation efforts in upstate New York. Presented by the Syracuse Peace Council and the Workers' Center of Central New York, "Facts, Narrative, and Violence in the ICE Age" brings together researchers and local advocates to discuss current immigration enforcement trends.

Event Details:



Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Doors open at 6 p.m.; talk starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 | Doors open at 6 p.m.; talk starts at 7 p.m. Location: All Saints Parish Community Room, 1340 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse

All Saints Parish Community Room, 1340 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse Speakers: Austin Kocher and Mina Aguilar (Workers' Center of Central New York)

Austin Kocher and Mina Aguilar (Workers' Center of Central New York) Emcee: Nausheen Husain

Nausheen Husain Admission: Free and open to the public (light refreshments provided)

Free and open to the public (light refreshments provided) Accessibility: Accessible venue; reporters are welcome

For complete event details, visit the Austin Kocher Substack Event Page.

