Focus on Faculty Concert Series: The Pietra Group

The Focus on Faculty concert series is back again this year at SUNY Oswego! Join the Music Department on Monday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of music with Assistant Professor Mario Pietra's jazz-fusion group, The Pietra Group.

The Pietra Group performs original compositions by brothers Joe and Mario Pietra. Their music draws from jazz traditions of spontaneity and improvisation, while expanding upon short-form jazz with a more narrative, programmatic form. Following the success of their debut album, Remote Narration (2013), The Pietra Group won a Syracuse Area Music Award for their studio album, People Chain (2021). Joining Mario (bass) and Joe (piano and synthesizer) to perform new original compositions from their upcoming album, The Forgotten Field, are guitarists Matthew Albeck and Drew Serafini, vibraphonist Matt Hoffmann, drummer Byron Cage, and percussionist Josh Dekaney.