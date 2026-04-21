Free Improv Workshop – Beginners Welcome

Try improv with Syracuse Improv at a free, beginner-friendly workshop on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 2384 James St, Syracuse. No improv, acting or comedy experience is needed. Join in games and guided exercises in a supportive, low-pressure setting. Drop in; no sign-up is required. More information and upcoming dates: https://syracuseimprov.com/events