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Free Improv Workshop – Beginners Welcome

Free Improv Workshop – Beginners Welcome

Try improv with Syracuse Improv at a free, beginner-friendly workshop on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 2384 James St, Syracuse. No improv, acting or comedy experience is needed. Join in games and guided exercises in a supportive, low-pressure setting. Drop in; no sign-up is required. More information and upcoming dates: https://syracuseimprov.com/events

Palace Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Syracuse Improv
3153036513
syracuseimprov@gmail.com
https://syracuseimprov.com/
Palace Theatre
2384 James St
Syracuse, New York 13206