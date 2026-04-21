Free Improv Workshop – Beginners Welcome
Free Improv Workshop – Beginners Welcome
Try improv with Syracuse Improv at a free, beginner-friendly workshop on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 2384 James St, Syracuse. No improv, acting or comedy experience is needed. Join in games and guided exercises in a supportive, low-pressure setting. Drop in; no sign-up is required. More information and upcoming dates: https://syracuseimprov.com/events
Palace Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Syracuse Improv
3153036513
syracuseimprov@gmail.com
Palace Theatre
2384 James StSyracuse, New York 13206