Freedom Festival: Set Free to Stand Free
Freedom Festival: Set Free to Stand Free
Join First United Methodist and the Martus Project for the Freedom Festival, a community worship gathering for all ages. Under the theme "Set Free to Stand Free," the event celebrates being free in Christ and free in the U.S.
The gathering features a dedicated time of worship, food, and fellowship.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: First United Methodist, 1408 NY-176, Fulton, NY 13069
- Hosts: First United Methodist and Martus Project
First United Methodist
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
First United Methodist
1408 State Rte 176Fulton, New York 13069