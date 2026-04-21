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Freedom Festival: Set Free to Stand Free

A community flyer with a dramatic sunset background casting a golden glow over the silhouettes of a group of people standing in a field with raised hands. An American flag waves across the top left corner against a bright blue sky filled with scattered clouds.

Freedom Festival: Set Free to Stand Free

Join First United Methodist and the Martus Project for the Freedom Festival, a community worship gathering for all ages. Under the theme "Set Free to Stand Free," the event celebrates being free in Christ and free in the U.S.

The gathering features a dedicated time of worship, food, and fellowship.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, July 11
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Location: First United Methodist, 1408 NY-176, Fulton, NY 13069
  • Hosts: First United Methodist and Martus Project
First United Methodist
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
First United Methodist
1408 State Rte 176
Fulton, New York 13069