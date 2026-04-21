Game Exchange
Game Exchange
Bring your gently used board and card games to exchange them out for other gently used games.
No registration required — this is a drop-in event! Stop in at any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to pick up and/or exchange your games. You do not have to bring a game to get a game. All ages welcome.
All games must be complete with no missing pieces or components, preferably in their original container, and in good condition. Games can be any level and for any age. Please no video games.
NOPL North Syracuse
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
NOPL North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn LaneNorth Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184