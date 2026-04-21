GAS Conference Community Happenings

Corning Museum of Glass and the Corning community will host the Glass Art Society (GAS) Conference June 3–6, 2026. 1,600 glass artists and enthusiasts are registered to attend—growing Corning's population by 15% during the conference.

In addition to classes, workshops, and demonstrations for conference participants, the Corning community is invited to celebrate Corning's rich glassmaking history. The following special events on Historic Market Street and in community venues on Friday, June 5, are open to the public.

