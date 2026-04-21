GAS Conference Community Happenings
GAS Conference Community Happenings
Corning Museum of Glass and the Corning community will host the Glass Art Society (GAS) Conference June 3–6, 2026. 1,600 glass artists and enthusiasts are registered to attend—growing Corning's population by 15% during the conference.
In addition to classes, workshops, and demonstrations for conference participants, the Corning community is invited to celebrate Corning's rich glassmaking history. The following special events on Historic Market Street and in community venues on Friday, June 5, are open to the public.
Corning Museum of Glass
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Corning Museum of Glass
6079375371
info@cmog.org
Corning Museum of Glass
1 Museum WayCorning , New York 14830
6079375371
info@cmog.org