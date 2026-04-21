“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Opening Reception

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art proudly invites you to experience Harriet: A Taste of Freedom, Curated by Larry Poncho Brown.

This powerful, multi‑venue exhibition features over 45 artists’ creative interpretations of the life, legacy, and enduring spirit of Harriet Tubman—American abolitionist, freedom seeker, social activist, historical shero, and cultural icon.

The preview reception will take place at the Cayuga Museum; no additional exhibiting sites will be open to explore during this time. Admission is free during the reception; light refreshments will be provided.

