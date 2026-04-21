“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Opening Reception
“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Opening Reception
The Cayuga Museum of History & Art proudly invites you to experience Harriet: A Taste of Freedom, Curated by Larry Poncho Brown.
This powerful, multi‑venue exhibition features over 45 artists’ creative interpretations of the life, legacy, and enduring spirit of Harriet Tubman—American abolitionist, freedom seeker, social activist, historical shero, and cultural icon.
The preview reception will take place at the Cayuga Museum; no additional exhibiting sites will be open to explore during this time. Admission is free during the reception; light refreshments will be provided.
Cayuga Museum of History and Art
free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cayuga Museum of History and Art
315-253-8051
kirsten@cayugamuseum.org
Cayuga Museum of History and Art
203 Genesee StreetAuburn, New York 13021
315-253-8051
kirsten@cayugamuseum.org