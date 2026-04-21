International Uilleann Piping Day Concert & Session
International Uilleann Piping Day Concert & Session
Celebrate International Uilleann Piping Day with top-notch local and regional musicians playing traditional Irish music. The concert features the uilleann pipes in both solo and group settings, followed by an open music session. After the performance, attendees will have a unique hands-on opportunity to try out the pipes themselves.
Featured Performers:
- Tim Benson
- Kara Doyle
- Six Mile Craic
- Tim Ball (special guest)
Quaker Meeting House
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Quaker Meeting House
120 Third StreetIthaca, New York 14850