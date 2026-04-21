Jazz at The Other Side present the Reggie Watkins Quintet

Jazz at The Other Side Presents the Reggie Watkins Quintet

Saturday, May 23 -7:30 PM, at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Reggie Watkins, trombonist and musical director for trumpeter and band leader Maynard Ferguson and later with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, was chosen as a semi-finalist in the “Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition.” He has performed with numerous music headliners, including Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, Dianne Schuur, Jose Feliciano, Willie Nelson, Arturo Sandoval, Dianne Reeves, Warren Haynes, Trombone Shorty, Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox, The Temptations, and The O’Jays. Reggie will be joined by Grammy-nominated Orrin Evans on the piano, Matt Parker on sax, Matt Dwonszyk on bass, and Bryan Landham on drums. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with ID.

THANK YOU to our sponsors: Flavored Layers – sponsor for 2025-2026 headliners, Bank of Utica, The Green Onion Pub, and 3 anonymous donors

