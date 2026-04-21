Jazz at The Other Side presents Bassist Fumi Tomita
Jazz at The Other Side presents Bassist Fumi Tomita
Jazz at The Other Side presents:
Special guest bassist Fumi Tomita.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Also featured are Gabe Condon on guitar, Mike Cortese on drums, and Mike Dubaniewicz on sax. Adults $20, Students $10. Seating is limited, so reserve early at 315-735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net. This event is sponsored by The Bank of Utica and The Green Onion Pub.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
$20 adult, $10 student
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org