Journey: The Art of Frank Viola
Journey: The Art of Frank Viola
Artist Frank Viola's work will be on display at the Gannett Gallery, SUNY Poly, until October 16th. Using several media, including found art, Viola's work is thought-provoking and beautiful.
SUNY Poly Gannett Gallery Utica, NY
10:00 AM - 05:44 PM, every day through Oct 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
SUNY Poly Cultural and Performing Arts Committee
Artist Group Info
Frank Viola
SUNY Poly Gannett Gallery Utica, NY
100 Seymour Rd. Kunsela Hall, SUNY Poly Campus Utica, NYUtica, New York 13502
jofrea@sunypoly.edu