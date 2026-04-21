Kuro Reed Trio: Father's Day Concert in Cortland
Kuro Reed Trio: Father's Day Concert in Cortland
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland presents the KURO REED TRIO in a Father’s Day performance on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the historic Unitarian Church at 3 Church Street, Cortland, New York. Extraordinary professional musicians on oboe, bassoon, and clarinet will perform Four Miniatures for Wind Trio by Zilvinas Smalys, Found Objects: On the Beach by Jenni Brandon, Divertimento by Antoni Szalowski, and Passacaglia (variations on a theme by Haydn) by Johan Halvorsen. Doors open at 3:30. Suggested donation: $10 - $20. Refreshments available.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
Suggested donation $10 - $20
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
6073452128
joaquinsantanalira@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Kuro Reed Trio
susan.sillywizard@gmail.com
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
3 Church StreetCortland, New York 13045
6073452128
joaquinsantanalira@yahoo.com