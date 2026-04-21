Kuro Reed Trio: Father's Day Concert in Cortland

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland presents the KURO REED TRIO in a Father’s Day performance on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the historic Unitarian Church at 3 Church Street, Cortland, New York. Extraordinary professional musicians on oboe, bassoon, and clarinet will perform Four Miniatures for Wind Trio by Zilvinas Smalys, Found Objects: On the Beach by Jenni Brandon, Divertimento by Antoni Szalowski, and Passacaglia (variations on a theme by Haydn) by Johan Halvorsen. Doors open at 3:30. Suggested donation: $10 - $20. Refreshments available.