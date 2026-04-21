Kuro Woodwind Quintet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
Kuro Woodwind Quintet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland presents the Kuro Woodwind Quintet on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. Five exceptional professional musicians will perform on flute, oboe, French horn, bassoon, and clarinet in the sanctuary of the historic church at 3 Church St., Cortland, NY. The program will include Tango by Gina Gillie, Ouvrage de Dame by Elsa Barraine, and Cape May Breezes by Daniel Dorf. Location: Doors open at 3:30. Suggested donation: $10 - $20. Refreshments available.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
Suggested donation $10 - $20
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
contact@uucortland.org
Artist Group Info
Kuro Woodwind Quintet
susan.sillywizard@gmail.com
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
3 Church StreetCortland, New York 13045
6073452128
joaquinsantanalira@yahoo.com