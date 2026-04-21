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Kuro Woodwind Quintet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland

Kuro Woodwind Quintet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland presents the Kuro Woodwind Quintet on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. Five exceptional professional musicians will perform on flute, oboe, French horn, bassoon, and clarinet in the sanctuary of the historic church at 3 Church St., Cortland, NY. The program will include Tango by Gina Gillie, Ouvrage de Dame by Elsa Barraine, and Cape May Breezes by Daniel Dorf. Location: Doors open at 3:30. Suggested donation: $10 - $20. Refreshments available.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
Suggested donation $10 - $20
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland
contact@uucortland.org
https://www.uucortland.org/

Artist Group Info

Kuro Woodwind Quintet
susan.sillywizard@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/kurowinds/
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland ( The Old Cobblestone Church )
3 Church Street
Cortland, New York 13045
6073452128
joaquinsantanalira@yahoo.com
https://www.uucortland.org/