Kuro Woodwind Quintet at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Cortland presents the Kuro Woodwind Quintet on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. Five exceptional professional musicians will perform on flute, oboe, French horn, bassoon, and clarinet in the sanctuary of the historic church at 3 Church St., Cortland, NY. The program will include Tango by Gina Gillie, Ouvrage de Dame by Elsa Barraine, and Cape May Breezes by Daniel Dorf. Location: Doors open at 3:30. Suggested donation: $10 - $20. Refreshments available.