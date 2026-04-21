Lettuce: Cook Tour

The album, Cook, isn’t just a nod to Lettuce’s musical heat; it’s an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish.

For these six lifelong partners: Adam Deitch (drums), Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff (guitar), Erick “Maverick” Coomes (bass), Ryan “Zoid” Zoidis (saxophones, synths), Eric “Benny” Bloom (trumpet), and Nigel Hall (vocals, keyboards), Cook marks a bold expansion of their ever-widening musical palette. Released on their own Lettuce Records label, the album arrives on the heels of tours with rap icon GZA of Wu-Tang Clan and reggae legend Ziggy Marley, as well as the release of their live album and concert film Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony. Still, there’s a generous dose of Lettuce’s signature funk throughout, paying homage to James Brown and the JB’s while honoring longtime mentors like Tower of Power and Maceo Parker.

More than just a figurative title, Cook debuts alongside Lettuce Red Crush and Orange Crush wines in collaboration with Aquila Cellars, plus a limited-edition recipe book of pairings included with the vinyl and digital release.

With Cook, the band feels like their concepts and ideas can come to fruition with an innovative team and devout fan base behind them—they’re in a fresh new headspace ready to savor a new chapter.