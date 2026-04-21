MPTKD Academic Scholarship Kickathon

Master Pryor’s Tae Kwon Do (MPTKD) will host its annual Kickathon on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oswego High School, located at 2 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego, NY 13126.

MPTKD believes that success is built on more than strong kicks and sharp forms—it is also built on discipline, focus, and dedication in the classroom. This event benefits an academic scholarship fund created to support students who are working hard both in martial arts and in their education, helping the next generation of leaders, black belts, and scholars reach their full potential.

The family-friendly community event features a variety of entertainment, activities, and local vendors, including:

Taekwondo Demo Team Performance: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Activities & Entertainment: Face painting, door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale.

Face painting, door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale. Food: Local food trucks.

Get Involved: To donate, sign up as a vendor, or get involved, contact Mary Simmons via email at msim621@gmail.com.