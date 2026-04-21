Music Explorations Summer Camp
Music Explorations Summer Camp
Children ages 4-7 will have a blast learning about music from all around the world during our Music Explorations class. Our five-day trip spans several continents: Africa, Europe, Australia, Asia, and South America. We’ll sing songs, play games, explore different countries, read stories, dance to music, play instruments, and learn all about the people from each continent. We will sing, dance, and play our way into learning about steady beat, rhythms, pitch, and melody. This is a great way to introduce musical concepts as well as practice cooperative social skills in a group setting led by music instructor Kylie Brown.
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
$250 to $350 If you enroll before June 1 you get $50 off tuition!
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kylie B Music Lessons and Entertainment
3154060902
kylieb620@gmail.com
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
906 North Aurora St.Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 273-7521
rockvoicesithaca@gmail.com