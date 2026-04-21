Music Explorations Summer Camp

Children ages 4-7 will have a blast learning about music from all around the world during our Music Explorations class. Our five-day trip spans several continents: Africa, Europe, Australia, Asia, and South America. We’ll sing songs, play games, explore different countries, read stories, dance to music, play instruments, and learn all about the people from each continent. We will sing, dance, and play our way into learning about steady beat, rhythms, pitch, and melody. This is a great way to introduce musical concepts as well as practice cooperative social skills in a group setting led by music instructor Kylie Brown.

First Unitarian Society of Ithaca

$250 to $350 If you enroll before June 1 you get $50 off tuition!

09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 17, 2026.