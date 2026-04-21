Musicians for Justice Benefit Concert

Event Details:

Date & Time: Oct. 16, 7–10 p.m.

Oct. 16, 7–10 p.m. Location: Martha Hamblin Hall, Community School of Music & Art (CSMA), 330 E. MLK Jr./State St., Ithaca

Martha Hamblin Hall, Community School of Music & Art (CSMA), 330 E. MLK Jr./State St., Ithaca Admission: Suggested donation of $25 (or whatever concertgoers can afford; accepted at the door)

Local musical powerhouses Maddy and Ted Walsh, Travis Knapp, Annie Sumi, Colleen Kattau, Rich DePaolo, and John Simon will perform Oct. 16 at Musicians for Justice — a concert benefiting Central New York residents facing the impacts of detention and deportation.

Organized by the Immigrant Solidarity Group, this special night of music enables concertgoers to support vulnerable neighbors while experiencing some much-needed joy. There will be plenty of room to dance!

Immigrant Solidarity’s “We Stand With Immigrant Families” lawn signs, non-alcoholic beverages, baked goods, and snacks will also be available for a donation. Thanks to the musicians donating their time and talent, 100% of proceeds directly support the cause.

Performer Lineup:

Performers will play 30-minute sets in the following order, followed by an all-hands jam:

Madd Daddy: Father-daughter duo Ted Walsh and Maddy Walsh (lead singer and songwriter of The Blind Spots) featuring original material, quirky covers, strong vocal harmonies, and guitar.

Father-daughter duo Ted Walsh and Maddy Walsh (lead singer and songwriter of The Blind Spots) featuring original material, quirky covers, strong vocal harmonies, and guitar. Travis Knapp & Annie Sumi: A dynamic folk duo blending acoustic guitar, banjo, and lush vocal harmonies that invite audience participation.

A dynamic folk duo blending acoustic guitar, banjo, and lush vocal harmonies that invite audience participation. Colleen Kattau & Rich DePaolo: Delivering heartfelt originals, Spanish-language songs, and sing-along covers.

Delivering heartfelt originals, Spanish-language songs, and sing-along covers. John Simon & the Radio London Rhythm Section (with special guests Dee Specker and Jan Nigro): Bringing familiar songs of hope, love, and resistance set to an irresistible dance groove.

About the Cause: Musicians for Justice is inspired by the companion "Busking for Justice" concert series, which takes place on First Fridays at Cafe DeWitt. Immigrant Solidarity Group provides legal and direct support to people impacted by anti-immigration policies, distributes "Know Your Rights" materials, and organizes campaigns to advocate for legislation protecting the rights of immigrants.

For full updates, visit the Musicians for Justice Facebook Event Page.