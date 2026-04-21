In 2020, Yonder Mountain String Band invited Central NY acoustic virtuoso, Nick Piccininni, to fill in on fiddle and mandolin for a couple of concerts. His playing was so impressive those nights that he was soon recruited to be a full-time member. His role in YMSB now includes vocals and songwriting with group members. Tour schedule for YMSB spans continents and includes prestigious venues and festivals, keeping Nick on the road much of every year. Fortunately, Nick still loves the opportunity to play close to home for his long-time fans between tour appearances. Welcome him and his good musical friend Joe Davoli to one of their favorite venues, Unity Hall, on Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

$25 Member tickets and $30 non-member tickets are available exclusively through Humanitix. Night-of-show tickets, if available, go on sale at the box office starting at 6:15 p.m.