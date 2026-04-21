NYS Baroque presents: Sweet Harmony
NYS Baroque presents: Sweet Harmony
Sweet Harmony
The art and variety of the dazzling duet, for sopranos and for violins, in music by Monteverdi, Barbara Strozzi, Handel, Purcell, Buxtehude, as well as some American fiddle tunes!
Artists:
Laura Heimes, soprano
Andréa Walker, soprano
Boel Gidholm, violin
Jimmy Drancsak, violin
Joëlla Becker-Harrow, cello
Naomi Gregory, harpsichord
Deborah Fox, lutes
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
$10-32
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NYS Baroque
6073010604
info@nysbaroque.com
Artist Group Info
NYS Baroque
info@nysbaroque.com
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
906 North Aurora St.Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 273-7521
rockvoicesithaca@gmail.com