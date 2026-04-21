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NYS Baroque presents: Sweet Harmony

NYS Baroque presents: Sweet Harmony

Sweet Harmony

The art and variety of the dazzling duet, for sopranos and for violins, in music by Monteverdi, Barbara Strozzi, Handel, Purcell, Buxtehude, as well as some American fiddle tunes!

Artists:

Laura Heimes, soprano
Andréa Walker, soprano
Boel Gidholm, violin
Jimmy Drancsak, violin
Joëlla Becker-Harrow, cello
Naomi Gregory, harpsichord
Deborah Fox, lutes

https://nysbaroque.com/concert/sweet-harmony/

First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
$10-32
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Baroque
6073010604
info@nysbaroque.com
https://nysbaroque.com/

Artist Group Info

NYS Baroque
info@nysbaroque.com
https://nysbaroque.com/
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
906 North Aurora St.
Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 273-7521
rockvoicesithaca@gmail.com
https://www.rockvoices.com/?playlist=5180ae3&amp;video=7dea313