NYS Baroque presents: Sweet Harmony

Sweet Harmony

The art and variety of the dazzling duet, for sopranos and for violins, in music by Monteverdi, Barbara Strozzi, Handel, Purcell, Buxtehude, as well as some American fiddle tunes!

Artists:

Laura Heimes, soprano

Andréa Walker, soprano

Boel Gidholm, violin

Jimmy Drancsak, violin

Joëlla Becker-Harrow, cello

Naomi Gregory, harpsichord

Deborah Fox, lutes

https://nysbaroque.com/concert/sweet-harmony/

