Opus Black Strings
Opus Black Strings
Opus Black Strings is a dynamic violin, viola, and cello string trio. They reimagine the boundaries of classical music with their innovative arrangements of alternative rock, jazz, and pop hits. Featuring songs from Led Zeppelin, Beyoncé, and more! Their captivating performances blend virtuosity with modern flair, creating a unique and unforgettable musical experience.
$20 per ticket; tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please call (315)697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to purchase a ticket.
Mocktails & Appetizers will be available to purchase at the concert!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$20 per person
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 21 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com