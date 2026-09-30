Opus Black Strings is a dynamic violin, viola, and cello string trio. They reimagine the boundaries of classical music with their innovative arrangements of alternative rock, jazz, and pop hits. Featuring songs from Led Zeppelin, Beyoncé, and more! Their captivating performances blend virtuosity with modern flair, creating a unique and unforgettable musical experience.

$20 per ticket; tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please call (315)697-2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com to purchase a ticket.

Mocktails & Appetizers will be available to purchase at the concert!